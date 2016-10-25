Authorities are investigating to find what caused a bus to slam into the back of a truck Sunday, killing passengers and the driver on their return to Los Angeles from a trip to a casino. Here is a list of the names of the people who died in the crash.

Zoila Aguilera, 72, of Los Angeles.

Concepcion Corvera, 57, of Palmdale, Calif.

Dora Galvez de Rodriguez, 69, of Los Angeles.

Ana Gomez de Magallon, 71, of Los Angeles.

Milagros Gonzales, 72, of Los Angeles.

Gustavo Green, 62, of Los Angeles.

Isabel Jimenez Hernandez, 66, of Los Angeles.

Yolanda Mendoza, 69, of Los Angeles.

Rosa Ruiz, 53, of Los Angeles.

Elvia Sanchez, 52, of Los Angeles.

Aracely Tije, 63, of Los Angeles.

Bus driver Teodulo Elias Vides, 59, of Los Angeles.

Tony Mai, 50, of Los Angeles.