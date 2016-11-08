HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say deputies hit a naked man with a stun gun after he charged at them following a car crash, and that the man has died.

Henderson County sheriff’s Maj. Frank Stout said in a statement that when deputies arrived at the crash scene about 1 a.m. Tuesday, they found the naked driver acting extremely irrationally and uncooperative.

Stout says as deputies tried to take the man into custody, he charged at officers and a Taser was used.

Stout says the man went into arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.