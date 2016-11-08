HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say deputies hit a naked man with a stun gun after he charged at them following a car crash, and that the man has died.
Henderson County sheriff’s Maj. Frank Stout said in a statement that when deputies arrived at the crash scene about 1 a.m. Tuesday, they found the naked driver acting extremely irrationally and uncooperative.
Stout says as deputies tried to take the man into custody, he charged at officers and a Taser was used.
Stout says the man went into arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.
Most Read Stories
- WSU sororities, frats ban all social events due to alcohol-fueled issues
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Live postgame updates: Seahawks 31, Bills 25 | Seattle beats Buffalo on 'Monday Night Football'
- Exactly what happened in chaotic end to first half of Seahawks-Bills game?
- Seahawks have a good Sunday without playing
The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.