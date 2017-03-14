NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Rescue workers had to remove part of a wall to pull a naked man out of a sandwich shop where he spent the night trapped inside a narrow passage.
San Francisco television station KRON-TV reported (https://tinyurl.com/hcght2z ) that a construction crew arriving at a Napa job site Tuesday heard faint calls for help coming from the closed shop.
Authorities say it appears the man fell into the shaft from the roof of the building.
A construction worker told the television station the man said he was looking for a wishing well when he became trapped.
Workers removed a portion of the shop’s front wall to rescue the man. He was not identified and taken to a hospital for treatment.
