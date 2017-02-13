NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NAACP wants an expedited investigation by Nashville’s district attorney general and possibly federal agencies after police shot an African-American man they say was armed while fleeing after running a stop sign.

At Monday’s news conference, NAACP Nashville branch President Ludye Wallace also called for immediate action from city officials on plans to equip police with body cameras.

Standing behind Wallace, tearful, irate family members of Jocques Scott Clemmons questioned police actions and claims.

Clemmons, 31, was shot in the back and died at the hospital Friday.

Nashville police say Clemmons was carrying a loaded pistol and had charged at Officer Josh Lippert, who is white. Lippert ran after and caught up with Clemmons, resulting in a physical confrontation.

Police say Clemmons refused orders to drop the gun.