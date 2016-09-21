TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is calling for an independent review of Baltimore County Police Department policies after the shooting death of a woman during a standoff she posted on social media.

The group wrote to County Executive Kevin Kamenetz on Tuesday requesting an independent review, saying the fatal shooting of Korryn Gaines by an officer raises questions about policies.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a spokeswoman says Kamenetz directed the police chief to begin “a study of practices and procedures in barricade situations.”

Police have said officers went to Gaines’ apartment to serve a warrant but she was shot after barricading herself inside with her son and pointing a shotgun at officers. Gaines’ family is set to meet with the state’s attorney Wednesday to learn the criminal investigation’s findings.