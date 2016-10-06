PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The president of the Philadelphia NAACP says the group plans to help a demolition contractor appeal his long prison sentence in a deadly 2013 building collapse.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2dMukue ), Rodney Muhammad says contractor Griffin Campbell was a “fall guy” who was blamed for managerial mistakes.
Muhammad says Campbell had no authority to shut down the work site.
Six people were killed and 13 were hurt when an unbraced four-story brick wall collapsed on a Salvation Army store.
An attorney for the building owner has blamed the demolition architect, whose attorney blamed Campbell and a heavy equipment operator.
Campbell is appealing his 15- to 30-year prison term, which was imposed in January following his conviction of involuntary manslaughter and related charges.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
