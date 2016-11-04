PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea is warning South Korean President Park Geun-hye not to divert attention from an influence-peddling scandal that has rocked her administration by trying to stir up trouble with the North.

A senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official on Friday accused South Korea of using the pretense of a provocation from the North to distract attention from its own internal scandals in the past and claimed Seoul is already stepping up such efforts with increased military exercises with the United States.

He warned that North Korea is “fully determined to take massive revenge” if Park “dares to provoke us in an attempt at survival.”