SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is quoted as saying in a New Year’s message that his country’s development of banned long-range missiles is in “final stages.”
Kim’s address was monitored by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency on Sunday.
Under Kim, who rose to power following his father’s death in 2011, North Korea has seen steady progress in its nuclear and missile programs, including two nuclear tests this year. It recently claimed a series of technical breakthroughs in its goal of developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.
U.N. resolutions call for an end to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests.
Most Read Stories
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- 4 found dead after single-engine Cessna crashes near Hood Canal
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Ouch! WSU socks proclaim ‘Go Dawgs’ on inside cuff
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.