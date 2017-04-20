MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been charged with child abuse after a 7-week-old baby suffered broken legs and five broken ribs.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the child was abused for three weeks and remained in the hospital recovering on Thursday.
Deputies say Billie Taylor intentionally hurt the infant, who also had other injuries from past abuse.
Investigators say the child’s mother, Jennifer Davis, was charged because she knew the abuse was going on and didn’t take the baby for help.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
Both were charged Tuesday with felony child abuse. It wasn’t known if they have lawyers.
Madison County is north of Asheville in the North Carolina mountains.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.