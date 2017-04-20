MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been charged with child abuse after a 7-week-old baby suffered broken legs and five broken ribs.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the child was abused for three weeks and remained in the hospital recovering on Thursday.

Deputies say Billie Taylor intentionally hurt the infant, who also had other injuries from past abuse.

Investigators say the child’s mother, Jennifer Davis, was charged because she knew the abuse was going on and didn’t take the baby for help.

Both were charged Tuesday with felony child abuse. It wasn’t known if they have lawyers.

Madison County is north of Asheville in the North Carolina mountains.