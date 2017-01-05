RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s office is trying to solve the mystery of a severed arm that was found near a canal in a New Orleans suburb.
WVUE-TV (http://bit.ly/2hVScRL ) reports officers were called to the Reserve Canal in St. John the Baptist Parish on Dec. 29 around 8:30 a.m. after a fisherman found the arm in the water. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating to determine how the body part ended up there.
Detectives searched for any additional body parts, but none was immediately found.
The arm has been sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for examination. It could take six to eight weeks for test results to come in.
Reserve is about 34 miles west of New Orleans.
___
Information from: WVUE-TV, http://fox8live.com
