On the day he disappeared, Hong Kong billionaire Xiao Jianhua, 45, was taken out of the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong in a wheelchair, his head covered by a sheet.

HONG KONG — In a newspaper ad, the Hong Kong billionaire said he was just fine, merely resting overseas. The local news media insists he is helping with an important investigation in China. The police say he left the territory through a normal border-control point.

But Xiao Jianhua, one of China’s wealthiest and most politically connected financiers, whose disappearance last month sent a chill through Hong Kong and the political class in Beijing, does not appear to be fine.

Early Jan. 27, he was taken out of the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong in a wheelchair, his head covered by a sheet or a blanket, according to people who have seen or been briefed on video footage captured by security cameras in the hotel.

Xiao, 45, who was not known to use a wheelchair, was accompanied by about half a dozen unidentified men who were also pushing a large suitcase on rollers. He is believed to have been transported by boat from Hong Kong, eluding border controls, and is now in police custody in mainland China, according to two people familiar with the investigation into his whereabouts.

While the reasons for his apparent abduction remain a mystery, it comes before an important Communist Party leadership meeting this year that will fill top posts, leading to speculation that someone powerful may have wanted Xiao out of the way, or perhaps wanted to use him to silence rivals with whom he has business ties.

Few people are in a position to know more about the financial holdings of China’s leading political families than Xiao, who made billions investing in banks, insurers and real estate around the world. In the past decade, he has served as a de facto banker to the Communist Party elite.

His disappearance has again raised fears about Chinese encroachment into Hong Kong, in violation of the “one country, two systems” rule that allows the former British colony to run its own affairs and bars mainland security forces from operating here. A year ago, the city was outraged when five Hong Kong booksellers disappeared — only to turn up in Chinese custody.

Dealings with elites

Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London, said Xiao’s extraction from Hong Kong was unlikely to have occurred without the approval of China’s president, Xi Jinping, who has challenged party traditions of collective leadership with a drive to consolidate power.

Tsang said Xi might be holding Xiao in custody to protect himself or to gain leverage against people he “needs to persuade” at the coming party congress to push through his agenda and his legacy.

“I do not know if the operation was initiated or ordered by Xi, but his consent must have been given, in light of Xiao’s connections with Xi’s family,” Tsang said in an email.

In January 2013, weeks after Xi came into power at the last party congress, his sister and brother-in-law sold their stake in an investment firm to a company founded by Xiao. Xiao later said the move was part of an effort by the Xi family to exit investments, which reduced Xi’s political vulnerability as he embarked on a sweeping campaign against corruption.

But Xiao also appears to have done business with relatives of other party leaders, including Zeng Qinghong, a former vice president and power broker whom Xi may consider a potential threat.

Xiao, a Chinese-born Canadian citizen with an Antiguan diplomatic passport, has lived in a serviced apartment at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong for years, attended to by a coterie of female bodyguards.

On the night he disappeared, the men in plain clothes were recorded by closed-circuit security cameras entering his suite with a wheelchair and the large suitcase, according to one of the people familiar with the footage.

Some time later, the men emerged from the suite with Xiao in the wheelchair, along with several women and the suitcase. Xiao was not struggling but seemed fatigued and his head was covered, according to the people familiar with the video. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

Removal questioned

The lobby of the Four Seasons apartment tower is separate from the main hotel, with its own front desk and a single door that opens with a key card. Hotel employees there questioned the men who left with Xiao, and they were told that the men were part of his security detail and that he was ill and needed medical attention, the people said.

Xiao’s disappearance has been marked by confusion and misinformation.

His flagship company, the Tomorrow Group, printed a front-page advertisement in Xiao’s name on Feb. 1 in Ming Pao, a Hong Kong newspaper, saying that he had not been abducted and that he was “recuperating abroad.” But that was a lie meant to appease the Chinese government, which did not want his case discussed in the news media, one person close to Xiao’s family said at the time.

Days after the apparent abduction, the Hong Kong police disclosed that one of Xiao’s relatives had filed a missing-persons report but later withdrew it. The police also said Xiao had left at “one of Hong Kong’s boundary-control points.”

Asked about the possibility that Xiao had left Hong Kong by boat, police said in a statement that they were continuing to investigate. Amy Powell, a spokeswoman for the Four Seasons Hong Kong, said the hotel would not comment.

Xiao’s relatives have been allowed to communicate with him, a person close to the family said, adding that his wife is concerned about his health because he left Hong Kong without his medication for angina and other ailments.