YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The powerful chief of Myanmar’s military has returned from a visit to Germany and Austria that drew concern from rights activists who accuse his soldiers of abuses against ethnic minority groups.

The state-controlled Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported Monday that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing had visited Germany’s GROB Aircraft Co., where he and his party witnessed demonstrations of planes and aeronautical systems.

Earlier stories in Myanmar state media said that during his weeklong trip, he also held talks with senior Austrian and German defense officials.

The European Union has maintained an arms embargo on Myanmar since the 1990s. It was due to expire Sunday.

Alleged abuses committed by Myanmar’s army against the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority have drawn worldwide condemnation.