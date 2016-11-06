YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar say a British teacher has been found dead with chest and head wounds in a colleague’s apartment in Yangon.
The body of 45-year old Harris John Italo Binotti was found Sunday morning after he had been out drinking the night before. He worked at an international school in Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital.
Police say soon after the man’s death, a 25-year old colleague left the country.
“We suspect his colleague at the moment because the other teacher has left the country today without informing anyone,” said a police officer in Kyauktada township.
Police said the body was sent to the morgue at Yangon General Hospital for an examination of the wounds.
