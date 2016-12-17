YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The military wing of an ethnic rebel group in Myanmar says government forces have started launching attacks on its headquarters.

Tang San, a battalion commander for the Kachin Independence Army, said Saturday that government forces have been using “fighter jets and heavy weapons continuously” on the headquarters in northeastern Myanmar since early Friday.

Ethnic rebel groups in the northeast have been waging attacks on government forces since last month. They have said that the attacks are in response to military pressure.

Lamai Gum Ja, a member of the Peace Talk Creation Group, a committee of Kachin businessmen and community leaders involved in the peace process, said there have been reports of casualties on both sides from the military’s most recent attacks, though the numbers are unclear.