DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh official says an investigating team formed by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has visited two makeshift camps in southern Bangladesh and questioned some of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar, alleging mistreatment by soldiers and majority Buddhists.
Bangladesh district administrator Imrul Kayes said Monday the Rohingya refused to show their faces to the 10 visiting investigators, fearing reprisals when they return home.
He said the men and women talked from behind a curtain and gave accounts of horrors they faced, including the raping of women, killing of children and burning of villages.
Myanmar’s government has rejected the allegations but promised to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.