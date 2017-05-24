YANGON (AP) — Representatives from Myanmar’s ethic rebel groups and the government have gathered in the capital for peace talks aimed at ending decades of ethnic rebellions in the country.
Delegates filled a conference hall in Naypyitaw on Wednesday for the start of the five-days talks, which come nine months after a first round of talks was held.
Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces high expectations from ethnic groups and the international community to end decades-long civil armed conflicts in various parts of the country.
Suu Kyi said Wednesday that her government would not pressure the ethnic groups into a cease-fire agreement, and would allow for open negotiations.
Most Read Stories
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- What was that glowing orb that Trump touched in Saudi Arabia?
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH