YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Activists say more than 3,000 people have fled airstrikes and heavy fighting in northern Myanmar since the weekend as the government tries to flush out rebel positions.

Waves of people have been crossing the border into China this week to escape the unrest in Shan and Kachin states. On Tuesday, the government prevented a U.N. human rights official from visiting the area, citing safety concerns.

Kachin activist Khon Ja said Wednesday that airstrikes and fighting have forced some 3,000 people to flee across the border.