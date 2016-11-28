BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A Muslim woman has become the first to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant while fully clothed.
Halima Aden made the semifinals of the competition over the weekend while wearing a hijab. She also wore a full-body outfit called a burkini during the swimsuit competition.
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports Aden’s swim outfit stood in contrast to those of the other 44 contestants, most of whom wore bikinis.
Before the competition, the 19-year-old Somali-American woman told Minnesota Public Radio News that the pageant was “a great platform to show the world who I am.”
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org
