NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating a possible bias incident in which an off-duty New York City police officer who is Muslim says she and her 16-year-old son were harassed.

Police tell WABC-TV (http://7ny.tv/2gWEs5F ) the alleged incident happened after the officer, who was wearing a Muslim head covering, dropped off her son in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn Saturday evening.

Police say she went to park the car and when she returned she says she saw a man yell at her son and push him. She told police that when she intervened the man called her ISIS and threatened to slit her throat.

Police say the officer, identified as Aml Elsokary, was not carrying her service revolver and did not identify herself as a police officer.

Police say a man was being questioned Sunday night.

