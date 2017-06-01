NEW YORK (AP) — A lead organizer of the Women’s March on Washington is scheduled to speak at a college commencement ceremony in New York City, despite protests from critics who don’t like her views on Israel.
Palestinian-American civil rights activist Linda Sarsour (SAHR’-sohr) is scheduled to speak Thursday at the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.
The Brooklyn-born, hijab-wearing Sarsour has been critical of Israel’s policies in the occupied territories and supports the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction the country.
That position has made her a target by pro-Israel critics, including some who have spread false internet reports claiming she supports Islamic State militants and Sharia law.
Sarsour says those accusations are ludicrous. CUNY has stood behind its decision to invite her to speak.