SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian radio and TV channels have been banned from broadcasting Macedonian and Serbian music due to copyright demands — a move that has led to the postponement of a folk festival.

Starting Saturday, copyright agencies from both countries are demanding that Macedonian media pay 750 Macedonian denars ($13.70) per minute of broadcasting to composers and singers. The agencies say that current copyright rates are too low.

As result of the spat, one of the oldest folk festivals in Macedonia, planned for this weekend, has been indefinitely postponed.