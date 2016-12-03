GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Gettysburg wax museum that features the likeness of every U.S. president and first lady has closed and the figures are up for auction.
The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg had been in business for about 60 years. Owners say more than 1 million people had visited the museum since 1957.
The collection features life-sized figures of the presidents and one-third-scale figures of the first ladies in reproduction inaugural gowns.
The museum is located near the retirement home of President Dwight Eisenhower. The home is now a national historic site.
The auction of the wax figures is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the 1863 Inn of Gettysburg.
