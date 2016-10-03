CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A judge has agreed to delay the murder trial of a New Jersey father accused of killing his 3-year-old son because he had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.
David Creato Jr.’s trial was scheduled to start Monday. But the judge agreed to reschedule it for Jan. 9 after Creato’s attorney sought more time to obtain a report from an expert witness, a forensic medical examiner.
Creato has pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges. He remains jailed on $750,000 bail.
Camden County prosecutors have said Creato’s son, Brendan, suffered “homicidal violence.”
They say the 23-year-old Haddon Township man killed Brendan last October and then reported him missing, prompting a townwide search.
Prosecutors say Creato’s girlfriend had resented dealings with the child’s mother.
