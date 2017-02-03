ROWLAND, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing his mother in South Carolina was shot and killed after a chase across the state line on Interstate 95 ended in an armed confrontation with North Carolina state troopers.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Mike Baker says the agency was asked Friday morning to help pursue the suspect as a chase was underway north of Rowland, North Carolina.
Baker says in an email that the suspect was killed during a confrontation after the chase ended.
Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon in South Carolina tells WPDE-TV (http://bit.ly/2l0TeNu ) the suspect was 22-year-old Jamake Cason Thomas. He says Thomas shot and killed his mother early Friday in Bennettsville.
The two North Carolina troopers involved in the shooting are on administrative duty.
