Share story

The Associated Press

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say they are investigating the deaths of four people in a hotel room as a murder-suicide. The dead include a 2-month-old girl.

Fairbanks police and fire departments were called to a Hampton Inn on Friday afternoon by hotel staff. Arriving officers found a man crying as he sat in a second-floor hallway. Police say he directed officers to a nearby room, where they found the bodies.

The victims were identified as 54-year-old Linda Hutton, 22-year-old Emily McDonald, 22-year-old McKay Hutton and 8-week-old Teagan Hutton.

The police department says all had gunshot wounds. They say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol was involved.

Most Read Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Police say details involving the shooter or any motive is still under investigation.

Autopsies will be performed on the victims.

The Associated Press