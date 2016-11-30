WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a Florida woman will try to convince a jury that she wasn’t serious when she offered an undercover police officer $7,000 to kill her newlywed husband.

Jury selection in the trial of Dalia Dippolito is scheduled to begin Thursday. This will be her second trial on charges she tried to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband, convicted conman Michael Dippolito. Her 2009 alleged solicitation of an undercover police officer was captured on video and seen by millions thanks to the television show “Cops” and the internet.

Attorneys for the 34-year-old defendant say detectives rigged their investigation to make a splash with “Cops.” The Boynton Beach police deny this.

Dippolito faces 20 years in prison if convicted.