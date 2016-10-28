OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against a man accused of killing two relatives in central Oklahoma, shooting two police officers and crossing the state on a violent rampage.

Oklahoma County prosecutors filed two counts of first-degree murder and other charges Friday against 38-year-old Michael Dale Vance Jr.

Two of Vance’s relatives, Ronald and Valerie Wilkson, were found dead Sunday at their mobile home in Luther, a rural community near Oklahoma City. Court records show Ronald Wilkson was shot and that both victims were nearly decapitated.

Additional charges are expected in Lincoln County, where two Wellston police officers were shot Sunday.

Vance was last seen near the western Oklahoma town of Sayre early Monday and remains on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service and FBI are coordinating the search.