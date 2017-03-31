HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a capital murder charge against a man accused in shootings at a Houston apartment complex that left two people dead and four wounded, including a former contestant on the reality TV show “America’s Next Top Model.”
Harris County prosecutors say 28-year-old Jeremy Jones was mistakenly identified as the gunman in the Sunday night shootings. The murder charge against him was dropped Thursday but he remains jailed on an unrelated charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
His brother, 34-year-old Harvey Jones, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack.
Among the wounded was 32-year-old Brandy Rusher, an “America’s Next Top Model” competitor in 2005, and her brother. They are both hospitalized in critical condition.
