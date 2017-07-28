RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A fire official says multiple people are unaccounted after a fire destroyed a mobile home in western South Dakota.

Rapid City Fire Lt. Jim Bussell says he believes several people were in the home when the fire broke out early Friday, but he wouldn’t specify how many.

Bussell says firefighters are moving slowly as they search the home because of concerns about the stability of the structure. The fire damaged a second home at the B & J Mobile Home Park in Rapid City and ignited a small grass fire.

Firefighters say they found the mobile home engulfed in flames when they arrived about 5 a.m.