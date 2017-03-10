A lawyer for Muhammad Ali’s son says he was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month.
Muhammad Ali Jr. was stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. The late heavyweight champion’s son traveled to Washington on Wednesday to speak to members of a congressional subcommittee on border security about that experience.
On Friday, Attorney Chris Mancini says Ali was detained for 20 minutes as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight. He spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone before he was allowed to board.
A spokeswoman for JetBlue referred questions to DHS officials.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
Ali believes he’s being stopped because he’s a Muslim.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.