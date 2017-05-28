MARION, Mass. (AP) — Former FBI Director Robert Mueller III is slated to give the commencement address at a private school in Massachusetts, less than two weeks after his appointment as special counsel to oversee an investigation into possible connections between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 election campaign.
Mueller will speak Monday to the graduating class at Tabor Academy, a private college preparatory school in Marion with annual tuition of $43,000 for day students and $59,000 for boarding students.
School officials say Mueller will not have any press availability and will not take any questions.
Mueller served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Early in his career, Mueller worked as a federal prosecutor in Boston.
