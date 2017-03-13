LOS ANGELES (AP) — The MTV Movie Awards are getting a reboot.
Network officials announced Monday that after 25 years of celebrating everything from the irreverent to the excellent in movies, they will be adding television to the lineup.
The new “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air live on Sunday, May 7, from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The network is also turning the run-up to the live show into a full-fledged “Movie & Television Festival” with live musical acts and a red carpet.
Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, said great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether they are seen in a theater or on TV.
With awards ranging from Best Kiss to Best Fight, the celebrity friendly show has also served as an annual promotional vehicle for upcoming summer blockbusters.
