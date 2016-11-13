NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoers drained by the drama of the presidential election sought refuge at the movies over the weekend, where ticket sales were robust for just about everything.
Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” led the North American box office for the second week with $43 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. That was an especially strong hold for the Benedict Cumberbatch-led superhero blockbuster. “Trolls,” the musical animated release from 20th Century Fox with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, also held well in its second week with $35.1 million.
And Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction thriller “Arrival,” starring Amy Adams, scored the weekend’s top debut with a better-than-expected $24 million for Paramount Pictures.
The postelection weekend was up nearly 50 percent from last year, according to comScore.
Most Read Stories
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
- See how the Sound Transit vote went in your neighborhood — and everywhere else
- Extended forecast: La Niña winter cooling could bring heavy snow, rain
- FINAL: No. 4 Huskies see perfect season come to an end with 26-13 loss to USC
- Speaking out for drug war victims, Filipina goes into hiding VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.