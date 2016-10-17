BANGKOK (AP) — Pop-up clothes dyeing centers are a new phenomenon in the Thai capital as black apparel becomes too expensive for many following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Thai government has declared one year of mourning for Bhumibol, who died Thursday, and some clothing sellers have been quick to hike prices for black garments. Others have run out of stock.

Vats of black dye were boiling Monday at a free dying station set up in downtown Bangkok by a tractor importing company.

Volunteers rushed to write down names and contact information from a stream of visitors bringing in clothes to dye black.

A Krung Thai Tractor employee helping out at the center, Kanokporn Tantranont, said “Some people don’t have black clothes or don’t have enough to wear.”