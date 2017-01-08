TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Mourners are paying respect to former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani as Iran observes three days of mourning following his death.
President Hassan Rouhani and his administration on Monday appeared at a mosque in northern Tehran, where Rafsanjani’s body was brought.
Residents in the Iranian capital also expressed their grief at the loss of Rafsanjani, who suffered a heart attack on Sunday and died at the age of 82.
Maziar Rezaei, a real estate agent, told The Associated Press: “I don’t know who is going to fill his place. He kept Iran safe from hard-liners for so long.”
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Blogger is asked to delete info on Oregon refuge occupation informants
- Three die of heroin overdoses within hours on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
Zahra Qorbani, a tailor, says she is worried about her children’s future. She described the late leader as a “man who always tried to fix Iran’s relations with neighbors and the world.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.