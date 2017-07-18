SYDNEY (AP) — Family and friends have attended a silent vigil on a Sydney beach in memory of an Australian woman killed by a police officer in the U.S.

Dozens carried candles as they gathered at Freshwater Beach on Wednesday morning and the nearly 300 mourners threw pink flowers into the ocean for Justine Damond, a Sydney native who was shot last weekend in Minneapolis after she made a 911 call to report a disturbance behind her home.

Her family said in a statement, “We’re here to come together as a community around our beautiful Justine to honor her life, share our love and mourn her death.”

Damond was a meditation teacher and life coach who was planning to be married next month.