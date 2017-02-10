SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An Orange County woman has been killed while attending a vigil for a man shot to death a day earlier.
The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2kvub1j ) says 27-year-old Trisha Verdugo of Orange was hit by a car in a strip-mall parking lot Thursday night.
She and other mourners had gathered at a makeshift shrine outside a vacant Santa Ana store to remember 23-year-old Joseph Garcia. He was found shot to death Wednesday night in the alley behind the store.
Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says Verdugo got into an argument with a motorist who hit her with his car, then struck her a second time and drove away.
Police are looking for a dark sedan but have no other details.
Authorities don’t know if the two deaths are gang-related.
