PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann will speak to graduating seniors at Princeton.
Princeton’s graduating class chose him as their Class Day speaker next month. The Australian will address graduates and their guests the day before commencement.
The Academy Award-nominated director, screenwriter and producer’s films include “The Great Gatsby” and “Romeo + Juliet.” His series, “The Get Down,” which tells the birth of hip-hop, premiered on Netflix in 2016.
Class Day co-chair Deana Hamlin says Luhrmann’s example of pursing one’s passions is a “fitting mindset to convey to graduates before entering the real world.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
Past Class Day speakers include former Vice President Al Gore and Christopher Nolan, director of the Batman “Dark Knight” trilogy.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.