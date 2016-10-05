CRANBERRY, Pa. (AP) — State police say a Pennsylvania motorcyclist has been killed by smashing into the back of a street sweeper which he apparently didn’t see because of the dust cloud it generated.

Troopers from the Franklin barracks say they’re still investigating Tuesday afternoon’s crash in Cranberry Township, Venango County, about 70 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Police say 55-year-old William Moon Jr., of Oil City, was riding his motorcycle when he came up behind the street sweeper, which had a rotating broom that was cleaning the side of the road.

Police say Moon was thrown from the motorcycle when he rear-ended the street sweeper, and was thrown into the machine. Moon was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Police haven’t said who owns the street sweeper.