STEEL CITY, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who loved motorcycles and recently died is taking one last ride.

Family members say 89-year-old Steel City resident Arthur Werner Sr. made plans way ahead of his death from cancer Sunday to be buried in the sidecar of his 1990 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail.

LehighValleyLive.com reports he found a funeral home run by motorcycle enthusiasts who were more than able to comply.

Heintzelman Funeral Home has three motorcycle hearses in its fleet.

David Heintzelman says the funeral home doesn’t even have to modify the sidecar to make it happen.

Werner will be in the sidecar for Thursday’s viewing and will be buried in it Friday.

He bought the Harley with his retirement bonus after working 42 years as a Bethlehem Steel welder.

His daughter-in-law Cindy Werner says “he lived for that bike.”