BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged in the disappearance of two sisters more than 40 years ago says his client should not get the death penalty.

Media outlets report Lloyd Lee “Michael” Welch Jr. is scheduled to stand trial in April on two counts of first-degree felony murder in the deaths of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon. The girls vanished from a Maryland shopping mall in 1975.

A Virginia judge heard numerous pretrial motions in the case.

Welch’s attorneys argued in court Tuesday that he shouldn’t face the death penalty. The judge decided to give the defense time to submit more information to argue their case.

The defense also asked the judge to suppress statements Welch made to investigators last year.