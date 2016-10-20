BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged in the disappearance of two sisters more than 40 years ago says his client should not get the death penalty.
Media outlets report Lloyd Lee “Michael” Welch Jr. is scheduled to stand trial in April on two counts of first-degree felony murder in the deaths of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon. The girls vanished from a Maryland shopping mall in 1975.
A Virginia judge heard numerous pretrial motions in the case.
Welch’s attorneys argued in court Tuesday that he shouldn’t face the death penalty. The judge decided to give the defense time to submit more information to argue their case.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
The defense also asked the judge to suppress statements Welch made to investigators last year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.