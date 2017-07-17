PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was accused of concealing the whereabouts of her long-missing twins has pleaded guilty to lesser charges and will serve four years of probation.
Forty-eight-year-old Patricia Fowler on Monday pleaded guilty to making false unsworn statements to police in connection with the Allegheny County investigation into the whereabouts of the twins, who haven’t been seen in more than 10 years.
Twins Ivon and Inisha Fowler would be nearly 19 now. Detectives say they fear the twins are dead because they’ve found no trace of them in years.
Patricia Fowler also pleaded guilty to theft and fraud for collecting nearly $57,000 in public assistance on behalf of the twins.
She pleaded guilty after prosecutors dropped charges against another son, who was accused of pretending to be a missing twin in a text message to police last year.