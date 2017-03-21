ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The mother of a man fatally shot by St. Paul police is asking to view video that she says may show her son’s final moments.
Twenty-nine-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died of multiple gunshot wounds last week. Authorities have said Handy, who was black, pointed a gun at police before he was shot by two officers. An attorney for the family has said they don’t believe Handy posed a threat.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Saturday that video from a nearby building doesn’t capture the full incident.
Kim Handy sent a letter to state and local authorities Tuesday, saying she believes two cellphones seized by police contain audio and video of her son. She’s asking for a private viewing.
Authorities have said they’d release video and data when the case is closed.
