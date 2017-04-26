WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The mother of an inmate who fell to his death while fighting with a guard at a Pennsylvania county prison has sued several elevator firms she claims are responsible.
The lawsuit filed last week by Kia Bradford, of Colonia, New Jersey, contends the companies are liable for the death of her son, 27-year-old Timothy Gilliam Jr. Gilliam and Luzerne County guard Kristopher Moules died when they crashed through an elevator door and fell 60 feet down a shaft at the prison in July.
Moules’ estate sued Schindler Elevator Corp., Inventio AG, Otis Elevator Co. and Nagle Elevator Inspection & Testing, the same companies being sued by Gilliam’s mother.
They’ve denied wrongdoing in Moules’ suit, but have yet to respond to the one filed in Gilliam’s death.
