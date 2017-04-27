HONOLULU (AP) — The mother of a Hawaii boy who disappeared 20 years ago is being released from jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 6-year-old’s death.
A judge is allowing supervised release for Jaylin Kema, who has served a year in jail.
State Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Toni Schwartz says Kema was released from Hawaii Community Correctional Center Thursday.
Her husband, Peter Kema Sr., pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month and provided authorities with information about the location of the boy’s remains.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rick Damerville says her release is contingent upon conditions including drug testing, not leaving Hawaii Island and no contact with her children.
Court-appointed defense attorney Brian De Lima says she will return to the Puna home where she lived when she was arrested.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.