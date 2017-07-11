Share story

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island faces sentencing for helping her former boyfriend dispose of her daughter’s body.

A sentencing hearing for Rachelle Bond is scheduled for Wednesday.

Last month, Bond’s ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 killing of Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the girl was widely shared on social media as authorities worked to identify her.

Rachelle Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, and then testified against McCarthy at his trial.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, she’s expected to be released after her sentencing. She has served less than two years in jail.

