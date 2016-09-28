BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl dubbed Baby Doe after her body washed up inside a trash bag on a Boston Harbor beach last year plans to testify at her ex-boyfriend’s trial in the toddler’s death.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2d8ZDjt ) an attorney for Rachelle Bond said Tuesday her client will testify against Michael McCarthy when he goes on trial in the death of Bella Bond.
Rachelle Bond has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to murder and will be tried separately. McCarthy has denied killing Bella.
Attorney Janice Bassil tells the newspaper Bond lives to testify against McCarthy.
Most Read Stories
- Colorado combats a new breed of drug traffickers
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Why the Seahawks defense was so mad after Sunday's game WATCH
- Police: Man locked woman in shed, sexually assaulted her
- Seattle area’s ride into the home-price stratosphere may be slowing
McCarthy’s attorney says prosecutors need Bond’s testimony and are relying on her account of Bella’s death. No trial date has been set.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.