CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida mother and her 5-year-old daughter have died after being found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool.
Local news outlets report that Coral Springs police say 31-year-old woman and a girl were discovered face down in the pool Sunday afternoon and were unresponsive when they were pulled out.
Both were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Kmiotek says they’re working to figure out how both of the victims ended up in the pool.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
Kmiotek says it’s possible the mother and daughter were underwater for over an hour.
Officials have not released the victims’ identities.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.