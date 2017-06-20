HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney for a Houston-area mother charged in the fatal stabbing of her 4-year-old daughter says the woman “doesn’t seem well” and is being examined for mental health issues.
Lawyer Philip Scardino’s comments Tuesday came after 34-year-old Laquita Lewis was arraigned on a capital murder charge. She’s accused in the slaying Sunday of her daughter, Fredricka Allen.
Lewis, wearing leg chains and handcuffed to a chain around her waist, told State District Judge Maria Jackson only that she understood the charge against her and her rights. Jackson denied bond.
Authorities said Lewis texted family members Sunday from a hospital after she was involved in a traffic accident, telling them she’d hurt her child. Relatives contacted authorities and deputies who went to Lewis’ apartment found the girl’s body.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Here’s why I-5 is such a mess in Seattle area, and what keeps us moving at all
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Sam Elliott rides again as ‘The Hero’