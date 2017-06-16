COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are looking for a mother and her four young children after they hadn’t been heard from in more than a week.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon told The Associated Press no one has seen Hattie Denise Shaw and her children, and her debit and food stamp card haven’t been used since June 8 in Lee County. The county is 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Columbia.

Simon say deputies have no evidence that Shaw and her children have been harmed.

Simon says Shaw’s sister became concerned after she failed to call her about twice a week as she typically does.

The family was last seen in a green Ford Explorer with South Carolina license tag 118 OHS. There is a plastic bag over the rear passenger window.